Helen Marie Bailitz, 41, of Arlington Hts. Beloved daughter of Ron and the late Helen Marie (Meegan) Bailitz; loving sister of Anne Watson (Greg), Joseph (Aileen), Ron (Sue), John (Kristin) and Owen (Christina); favorite aunt to Brendan, Elizabeth, Owen, Ciara, Joseph, Ron, Sarah, Nina, Abby, Meegan, Brady, Kate, Luke, Ella, Carter, and Noah. Services and interment are private. Those wishing to attend Helen's funeral remotely may do so at Noon, Friday by watching a video stream on Helen's tribute wall at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com, where you can also leave a memory or message of condolence. Following the funeral, the recording will be available with Helen's obituary. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held later. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Good Shepherd Manor or the American Cancer Society appreciated. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFH.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.