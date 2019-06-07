|
Helen Marie Menarik, nee Bartley, age 94. Beloved wife of the late Bernard A. Menarik. Loving mother of Adrienne (William) Guelker, Mark (Leslie) Menarik and Audrey (Jack Bates) Menarik. Adored grandmother of Jeanette (Rodney) Landin and Denise (Ben) Braus and Robert, Rebecca, Richard and Raymond Menarik. Dear great-grandmother to Liam, Rex, Leo and Margaret. Helen was proud of her accomplishments, including learning to fly planes and her background in industrial design. She was an accomplished artist with award winning work. Helen loved her friends and family and will be missed by all who knew her. Friends and family to meet Tuesday June 11th, St. Mary of the Woods Church, 7033 N Moselle Ave, Chicago, IL 60646 for a Funeral Mass at 10 AM. Interment private at family plot in LaSalle, IL. Visitation Monday 4 PM to 8 PM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Avenue, Chicago. Info 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 7, 2019