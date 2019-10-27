|
|
Helen M. Zapel (nee Bergman) 92, of Des Plaines IL, at rest Oct. 18, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Arthur and Helen Bergman; devoted wife of 70 years of Russell Zapel; loving mother of Gary (Rose) Zapel, Kerry (Henry Eakland) Zapel Higuera and Cathy (late Mark) Zapel Hollomon; cherished grandmother of Eric Zapel, Christina (Colin) Zapel McLauchlan, Kaitlin (Roberto) Higuera Jimenez, Sean Higuera and Emily Eakland. Graveside service and interment will be held at Mon., Oct. 28 at 11:30 AM at Graceland Cemetery, Chicago. For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Lake Zurich, 847-550-4221. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019