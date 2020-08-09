1/
Helen Mary Geihsler
Helen Mary Geihsler, nee Grannemann, of Elmhurst, Illinois entered into eternal life on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the age of 92. She was the loving wife of Victor Geihsler. They would have celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary on August 29, 2020. Helen was the dear mother of William, Michael (Jan), James (Michelle), Ralph, and Brian (Mary). She was also the cherished grandmother of Andrew, Gary, Joshua, Julie, Jonathan, Vanessa, Michael, Amanda, Daniel, and John, and a great grandmother of 10. She was preceded in death by her son William, her brother Ben Grannemann and sisters, Ella Bockelman, Selma Rediger, Irene Schooley, and Florence Sutfin,. Funeral services will be held at Pedersen Ryberg Funeral Home, 435 N. York St., Elmhurst, Illinois on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 11 AM with interment in Mount Emblem Cemetery to immediately follow. Due to the coronavirus threat, the services will be private and only open to local family. The family requests that all other family and friends take a moment to fondly remember Helen and help celebrate her life during this time. In lieu of sending flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Helen's memory to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 142 East 3rd Street, Elmhurst, IL 60126 (www.immanuelelmhurst.org). For more information go to www.pedersenryberg.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
AUG
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Pedersen-Ryberg Mortuary
AUG
10
Interment
Mount Emblem Cemetery
AUG
10
Interment
Mount Emblem Cemetery
