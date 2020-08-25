Helen Metropulos, nee Douligeris, age 97, born in Melissopetra, Greece on May 4, 1923, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Spyros and devoted daughter of the late Christos and Angeliki Douligeris. Preceded in death by her siblings, Panagiota (William) Vaselopoulos, Vasiliki (Costa) Anastopoulos, George, Demetrios and Kosta (Panagiota) Douligeris. Loved and cherished by an amazing family of nieces, nephews and godchildren. Devoted member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church and long time resident of Logan Square. Family and friends will meet Thursday morning, August 27, 2020, for Visitation at 11:00 a.m. and Funeral Service at 11:30 a.m., at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 2701 N. Sheffield Ave., Chicago, IL 60614, Interment Elmwood Cemetery. In light of current COVID-19 restrictions, no more than 50-guests are allowed to attend. Social distancing and face masks are mandatory and it is recommended that if you are not feeling well, you should not attend. Kindly omit flowers. Memorials to St. George Greek Orthodox Church or the Greek American Rehabilitation and Care Centre, 220 1st Street, Wheeling, IL 60090 would be appreciated. Arrangements by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, LTD, www.jgadinamis.com
