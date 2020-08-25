1/1
Helen Metropulos
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Metropulos, nee Douligeris, age 97, born in Melissopetra, Greece on May 4, 1923, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Spyros and devoted daughter of the late Christos and Angeliki Douligeris. Preceded in death by her siblings, Panagiota (William) Vaselopoulos, Vasiliki (Costa) Anastopoulos, George, Demetrios and Kosta (Panagiota) Douligeris. Loved and cherished by an amazing family of nieces, nephews and godchildren. Devoted member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church and long time resident of Logan Square. Family and friends will meet Thursday morning, August 27, 2020, for Visitation at 11:00 a.m. and Funeral Service at 11:30 a.m., at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 2701 N. Sheffield Ave., Chicago, IL 60614, Interment Elmwood Cemetery. In light of current COVID-19 restrictions, no more than 50-guests are allowed to attend. Social distancing and face masks are mandatory and it is recommended that if you are not feeling well, you should not attend. Kindly omit flowers. Memorials to St. George Greek Orthodox Church or the Greek American Rehabilitation and Care Centre, 220 1st Street, Wheeling, IL 60090 would be appreciated. Arrangements by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, LTD, www.jgadinamis.com or 847-375-0095



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
Send Flowers
AUG
27
Funeral service
11:30 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John G. Adinamis Funeral Directors, Ltd.
2720 S. River Road
Des Plaines, IL 60018
(847) 375-0095
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved