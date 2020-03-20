Home

Helen Mungerson

Helen Mungerson Obituary
Helen Mungerson, nee Bylinowski, age 89, beloved wife of Robert Mungerson; dear sister of the late Stanley (the late Angeline) Bylinowski, Joseph Bylinowski, Lottie (the late Edward) Fuja and Michealene (the late Raymond) Sikora; dear aunt of Diane Vlachos, Mark (Dorothy) Sikora, Raymond (Kathy) Bylinowski, Thomas (Janet) Fuja, Edward (Karen) Fuja and Robert Mungerson; dearest great aunt of many including Michael, Dana and Nicholas Vlachos. Services are Private on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Justice. Family and friends are encourage to contact family. Arrangements entrusted to Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd., 9445 W. 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513 Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 20, 2020
