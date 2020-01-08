|
Helen Murphy, nee Bennett, 91, longtime resident of LaGrange Park, at rest January 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Phillip. Loving mother of Michael (Dena) Murphy. Loving aunt of several nieces and nephews and dear friend to many. Visitation will be held Saturday January 11 from 10 AM to 12 Noon at Chapel Hill Gardens West Funeral Home 17W201 Roosevelt Rd., Oakbrook Terrace. Burial to follow in Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery. Info. (630) 941-5860 or www.chapelhillgardenswest.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 8, 2020