1/
Helen P. Andrzejewski
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen P. Andrzejewski, age 85, lifelong resident of Evanston, passed away November 23, 202, at home. Helen enjoyed a longstanding career with Washington National Insurance and was a parishioner of the former Ascension of Our Lord Parish in Evanston. Beloved daughter of the late Andrew and Theresa Andrzejewski nee Kwiatkowski; dear sister of the late Joseph S., Mary T., John (Janet) Andrzejewski and Jane (James) Lenell; fond aunt of ten nieces and nephews, 32 great nieces and nephews; dear cousins of many in Poland. Funeral Mass Saturday, November 28, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Saint Athanasius Church, 1615 Lincoln Street, Evanston, IL 60201. Interment Maryhill Cemetery, Niles, In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Misericordia, 6300 North Ridge Avenue, Chicago IL 60660. Funeral info www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990


Published in Chicago Tribune from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Saint Athanasius Church
Funeral services provided by
DONNELLAN FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved