Helen P. Andrzejewski, age 85, lifelong resident of Evanston, passed away November 23, 202, at home. Helen enjoyed a longstanding career with Washington National Insurance and was a parishioner of the former Ascension of Our Lord Parish in Evanston. Beloved daughter of the late Andrew and Theresa Andrzejewski nee Kwiatkowski; dear sister of the late Joseph S., Mary T., John (Janet) Andrzejewski and Jane (James) Lenell; fond aunt of ten nieces and nephews, 32 great nieces and nephews; dear cousins of many in Poland. Funeral Mass Saturday, November 28, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Saint Athanasius Church, 1615 Lincoln Street, Evanston, IL 60201. Interment Maryhill Cemetery, Niles, In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Misericordia, 6300 North Ridge Avenue, Chicago IL 60660. Funeral info www.donnellanfuneral.com
or (847) 675-1990