Helen P. Dawiec, 92 nee Nacky, beloved wife of the late Steven, dearest mother of Diane Loos, Stephanie Cline, the late Steven, and Mary Dahm; loving grandmother of John and Steven Loos, Kelly (Lauren Hamm) Cline, Daniel (Allyson) Dahm, Matt Dawiec, Krisha Cline, Ben, Zach and Jacob Dawiec; aunt of many. Visitation Saturday at Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Nile from 9:00am until the time of service 11:15am to St. John Brebeuf for 12:00pm mass. Interment Maryhill. Funeral info 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 14, 2019