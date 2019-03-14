Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Dawiec
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen P. Dawiec

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen P. Dawiec Obituary
Helen P. Dawiec, 92 nee Nacky, beloved wife of the late Steven, dearest mother of Diane Loos, Stephanie Cline, the late Steven, and Mary Dahm; loving grandmother of John and Steven Loos, Kelly (Lauren Hamm) Cline, Daniel (Allyson) Dahm, Matt Dawiec, Krisha Cline, Ben, Zach and Jacob Dawiec; aunt of many. Visitation Saturday at Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Nile from 9:00am until the time of service 11:15am to St. John Brebeuf for 12:00pm mass. Interment Maryhill. Funeral info 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now