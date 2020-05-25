Helen Lawson, nee Pineiro, age 64, of Chicago, died April 10, 2020 at her residence. Helen was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico to Isidro Pineiro and Anna Celia Lugo on February 25th, 1956.
She is the beloved wife of the late Timothy E. Lawson; loving cat-mom of Smudgy and Early, who were her strength. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Isidro Lugo Pineiro (2018). Helen is a loving sister-in- law of William (Nora), Catherine (Gary), John, Pati (Randy), Barbara, and Michael (Melinda); cherished aunt of Consuela, Michelle, Elena, Steven, Alison, Kiki, Brittany, Patrick, Keegan, and Jacob. Helen graduated from Nicholas Senn High School in 1974. She went on to earn a degree as a Dental Hygienist from Southern Illinois University. She worked as Dental Hygienist for over 35 years.
Helen enjoyed spending time with family and friends, both here, and their many friends at Sandals in Jamaica. Helen and Tim were also wine aficionados and loved to spend time in Napa and Sonoma.
Helen loved volleyball, water aerobics and most of all, Tim. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family has chosen to have a private burial. There will be a celebration of Helen's life at a later time. We acknowledge three people who went above and beyond… Kathy, George, and Dawn. We will never forget your heart to serve… better friends do not exist. Memorial donations may be made to The Salgi Esophageal Cancer Research Foundation. https://salgi.org/donate/ or Tree House Humane Society. https://www.treehouseanimals.org/ways-to-give/donate-now/. Funeral info: www.legacy.com or www.habenfuneral.com to leave a condolence message.
She is the beloved wife of the late Timothy E. Lawson; loving cat-mom of Smudgy and Early, who were her strength. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Isidro Lugo Pineiro (2018). Helen is a loving sister-in- law of William (Nora), Catherine (Gary), John, Pati (Randy), Barbara, and Michael (Melinda); cherished aunt of Consuela, Michelle, Elena, Steven, Alison, Kiki, Brittany, Patrick, Keegan, and Jacob. Helen graduated from Nicholas Senn High School in 1974. She went on to earn a degree as a Dental Hygienist from Southern Illinois University. She worked as Dental Hygienist for over 35 years.
Helen enjoyed spending time with family and friends, both here, and their many friends at Sandals in Jamaica. Helen and Tim were also wine aficionados and loved to spend time in Napa and Sonoma.
Helen loved volleyball, water aerobics and most of all, Tim. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family has chosen to have a private burial. There will be a celebration of Helen's life at a later time. We acknowledge three people who went above and beyond… Kathy, George, and Dawn. We will never forget your heart to serve… better friends do not exist. Memorial donations may be made to The Salgi Esophageal Cancer Research Foundation. https://salgi.org/donate/ or Tree House Humane Society. https://www.treehouseanimals.org/ways-to-give/donate-now/. Funeral info: www.legacy.com or www.habenfuneral.com to leave a condolence message.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 25, 2020.