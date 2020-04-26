|
Helen (Pudiak) (late Michael) Pellico left us in mourning April 15, 2020. There are such emptiness and grief in the hearts of her 11 children Michael, Ilona (Bob) Sala, Monica (Matt) McGurk, Don (Belinda), Paul (Theresa), Stephen (Marina), Susan (Andreas) Niemann, Julie (Jose) Kurowski-Jaquez, Bill (Mary), Pam (late Peter, Ish) Bosco and Jeffrey. Her 99 years left so many memories. She was our teacher, constantly reading and clipping articles of interest or places to visit: Botanic Gardens, farms for fresh eggs or fruit picking, and state fairs as she loved all animals, even those that "followed" us home. The warm chaos of our childhood home was rich in many intangible ways and always included our friends who came because they felt her welcoming energy: if visiting, you were part of the activities, turning glass bottles into drinking glasses, rototilling the soil to plant a spring garden, or sharing a meal. An already full Thanksgiving table always stretched for a sailor or two who were far from home, and birthdays brought delicious homemade cakes - sometimes celebrating 3 in one sitting for the birthdays we didn't have time for on the birthday. Summers meant returning to her hometown to be with her mom, siblings, George, John, Steve, and Mary – all of whom predeceased her. She was a gardener who especially loved roses, an environmentalist, and a recycler before it was in vogue. She was not only a mom but also a registered nurse, at times taking one of us to talk with her patient. She left her Skaneateles Falls home for Chicago to attend nursing school. It was in Chicago she met Michael, her loving husband for over 60 years. Always proud of her career, she encouraged and expected education of all her children. This insight and forward-thinking were inspirational to our own lives. Her sweet grandchildren Stacey, Craig, Katie, Sabrina, Stephen, Robbie, Marc, Naomi, Josef, Camille, Michael, Rachel, Scottie, Katie, (late) Jeff, Ryan, Sarah, Helen, Peter, Billy, Gianni, Drew, and Audrey inherited her many innovative qualities and love of nature and sports. May her great-grandchildren also have her intelligence and inner strength. Helen was a matriarch in the truest sense of the word. We held on to her as long as we could. Yes, she is gone, but we have the indelible memories of her words and deeds. It would be impossible to forget such a lady. She was a devout Catholic and our only consolation is that she will see and be with family and friends she loved who left before her. We will not hold services due to safety concerns; please memorialize her by hugging and loving those close to you.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020