Helen Pietryla
Helen B. Pietryla, (nee Stawowa), 93, at rest May 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward W. Pietryla; Loving mother of Jerome (Mary Jane), Pamela (Randy) Schaefer, and Maureen Pietryla; Cherished grandmother of Christine Wetzler, David and Jeffrey Pietryla, Melissa and Brett Schaefer; Great-grandmother of Abigail, John Patrick, Emma, Nora, Elizabeth, and Margaret; Dear sister of Lillian (late Leonard) Zintek, the late Jean (late Joseph) Motykowski, and the late Bernadine (John) Keane; Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Member of Sacred Heart Church A.C.C.W. and Fun Club. Long-time member of Biela Center. In addition to flowers, donations to appreciated. Visitation for Helen B. Pietryla will be held on Friday, May 24th from 3:00 – 9:00 p.m. at Hills Funeral Home, Ltd., 10201 S. Roberts Road (8000 W), Palos Hills, IL 60465. Funeral Saturday, prayers beginning 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to Sacred Heart Church, 8245 W. 111th St., Palos Hills for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 22, 2019
