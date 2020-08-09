Helen R. (Lynn) Freymark passed away peacefully, of natural causes, at age 100 on July 29, 2020. For the past six years, Lynn lived in an assisted living and rehabilitation facility in Wheaton, Illinois. Born in Chicago, she was the daughter of the late A.W. and Jeannette Heegel. Lynn was preceded in death by her late husband of 55 years. She was the loving mother of three children, the proud grandmother of five grandchildren, and the cherished great-grandmother of eleven great grandchildren.



A resident of Glen Ellyn since 1952, Lynn was employed by the Wheaton School District as a secretary in the office of special education and later worked for the Village of Glen Ellyn Planning Division.



She also provided vital assistance to her husband's business over many years. Most of all, Lynn enjoyed being a homemaker. She excelled at cooking and baking.



In the early 1940's, Lynn resided at Prince Crossing Stables in West Chicago with her parents and brother. It was here that she learned to love horses and riding.



Lynn was an avid Chicago Cubs fan for over 90 years. She and her husband also enjoyed ballroom dancing and listening to big band and swing music together.



An early morning walker, she loved nature and wildlife. No dog was a stranger to her.



Graveside services and interment will be held privately for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Helen R. (Lynn) Freymark's memory to National Wildlife Federation or Anti-Cruelty Society.





