Helen R Suppes, age 90, of New Lenox, beloved wife of the late George C Suppes, loving mother of Barbara (Richard) Hibbott, George (Georgieanna), Frank (Kelly), James, and Joseph (Sandy), proud grandmother of 8, great-grandmother of 8. Memorial mass at St. Judes 241 W 2nd Avenue, New Lenox,IL 60451 September 23, 2019 at 10am. Committal service immediately following at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood,IL at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 19, 2019