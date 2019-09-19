Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Mass
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Judes
241 W 2nd Avenue
New Lenox, IL
View Map
Send Flowers
Committal
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery
Elwood, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Suppes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen R. Suppes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen R. Suppes Obituary
Helen R Suppes, age 90, of New Lenox, beloved wife of the late George C Suppes, loving mother of Barbara (Richard) Hibbott, George (Georgieanna), Frank (Kelly), James, and Joseph (Sandy), proud grandmother of 8, great-grandmother of 8. Memorial mass at St. Judes 241 W 2nd Avenue, New Lenox,IL 60451 September 23, 2019 at 10am. Committal service immediately following at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood,IL at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.