Helen Retsinas
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Retsinas, 94 years of age, passed in the presence of her family on June 5, 2020. Born on May 14th, 1926 in Chicago, Illinois, she was preceded in death by her late husband George Retsinas and dear sister Vasso Chalis.

Loving mother of Theodora Tzavos (late William) and Vali Fotos (Ted). Helen is also survived by her four grandchildren Arianna Zatos (Ted), Joseph LaSpisa (Emily), Lenna Fotos, and Teddy Fotos; as well as five great granddaughters; Gia, Dora, Ellie, Zoe and soon-to-be Gianna.

Fond aunt of Christina Babakitis and Peter Babakitis, and loving "Thea", Cousin and Friend to many. Loved by many, young and old, for her wisdom, humor, giving heart, and quick wit; she will be missed.



Due to current restrictions the Funeral and Interment services are private. Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.

Memorial tributes may be made in memory of Helen Retsinas to the Greek American Rehabilitation & Care Centre, 220 First Street, Wheeling, Illinois 60090.

"A mother is she that can take the place of all others but whose place no one else can take".

Arrangements made by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd. 847-375-0095



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved