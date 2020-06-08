Helen Retsinas, 94 years of age, passed in the presence of her family on June 5, 2020. Born on May 14th, 1926 in Chicago, Illinois, she was preceded in death by her late husband George Retsinas and dear sister Vasso Chalis.Loving mother of Theodora Tzavos (late William) and Vali Fotos (Ted). Helen is also survived by her four grandchildren Arianna Zatos (Ted), Joseph LaSpisa (Emily), Lenna Fotos, and Teddy Fotos; as well as five great granddaughters; Gia, Dora, Ellie, Zoe and soon-to-be Gianna.Fond aunt of Christina Babakitis and Peter Babakitis, and loving "Thea", Cousin and Friend to many. Loved by many, young and old, for her wisdom, humor, giving heart, and quick wit; she will be missed.Due to current restrictions the Funeral and Interment services are private. Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.Memorial tributes may be made in memory of Helen Retsinas to the Greek American Rehabilitation & Care Centre, 220 First Street, Wheeling, Illinois 60090."A mother is she that can take the place of all others but whose place no one else can take".Arrangements made by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd. 847-375-0095