Helen Rita Jesernik (nee Daley), age 90; beloved wife of Patrick J. Jesernik; loving mother of John (Candy), Robert (Jeanne) and Patrick Jr. (Cheryl) Jesernik; dearest grandmother of Jeffrey, Julie, Zachary, Brandy (Damian Guerra), Cody (Ashley) and Dylan Jesernik; proud great grandmother of Olivia, Benjamin and Colfax; dear sister of the late Walter Daley Jr. & Raymond M. Daley. Helen loved riding horses, reading poetry, letter writing and Rainbow Cones . She was a fierce checker player and enjoyed collecting recipes but enjoyed Pat's cooking most of all. She was a secretary for the Editor of United Airlines Magazine and a stay at home Mom. She said her greatest achievement in life were her three sons. She will be missed dearly by her friends and family. Visitation Wednesday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Service Thursday 10 A.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park, IL 60462. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Funeral Info: 708-429-3200
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 27, 2019