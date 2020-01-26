Home

Nelson Funeral Home - Park Ridge
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-5122
Helen Roden
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
4:00 PM
Helen Roden


1932 - 2020
Helen Roden Obituary
Helen Roden, 87, formerly of Park Ridge passed away January 17, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late John. R.; beloved mother of Gary (Beth); cherished grandmother of Greg (Jasmin) and Geoff (Bridget); and devoted great-grandmother of Rosemary and Arabelle. Memorial Visitation Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 1 PM – 5PM with Memorial Service to begin at 4 PM at Nelson Funeral Home 820 W. Talcott Ave., Park Ridge 60068. For info www.nelsonfunerals.com or 847-823-5122.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020
