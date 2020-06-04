Helen (Goldman) Rumick
Helen Rumick, nee Goldman, age 102. Beloved wife for 57 years to the late David; cherished mother of Ira (the late Fran) Rumick and Richard (Linda) Rumick; loving grandmother of Susan (Marc) Nathan, Amy (Rob) Lubeck, Lauren (Jason) Greis and the late Tracey Rumick and great-grandchildren Devin, Jordan, Cori, Drew, Cody, Max and Bella; dear sister of Eugene (Sara Jean) Gray, Barbara (Howard) Gordon and the late Milton Goldman; fond aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. A private funeral service is necessary, however family and friends that can't attend may view the funeral at Helen's webpage on

www.mitzvahfunerals.com Friday June 5th at

3 PM live, or any time after the funeral. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals 630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
500 Lake Cook Road
Deerfield, IL 60015
630-648-9824
