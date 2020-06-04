Helen Rumick, nee Goldman, age 102. Beloved wife for 57 years to the late David; cherished mother of Ira (the late Fran) Rumick and Richard (Linda) Rumick; loving grandmother of Susan (Marc) Nathan, Amy (Rob) Lubeck, Lauren (Jason) Greis and the late Tracey Rumick and great-grandchildren Devin, Jordan, Cori, Drew, Cody, Max and Bella; dear sister of Eugene (Sara Jean) Gray, Barbara (Howard) Gordon and the late Milton Goldman; fond aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. A private funeral service is necessary, however family and friends that can't attend may view the funeral at Helen's webpage on
www.mitzvahfunerals.com Friday June 5th at
3 PM live, or any time after the funeral. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals 630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 4, 2020.