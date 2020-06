Helen Rumick, nee Goldman, age 102. Beloved wife for 57 years to the late David; cherished mother of Ira (the late Fran) Rumick and Richard (Linda) Rumick; loving grandmother of Susan (Marc) Nathan, Amy (Rob) Lubeck, Lauren (Jason) Greis and the late Tracey Rumick and great-grandchildren Devin, Jordan, Cori, Drew, Cody, Max and Bella; dear sister of Eugene (Sara Jean) Gray, Barbara (Howard) Gordon and the late Milton Goldman; fond aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. A private funeral service is necessary, however family and friends that can't attend may view the funeral at Helen's webpage on www.mitzvahfunerals.com Friday June 5th at3 PM live, or any time after the funeral. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals 630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824