Helen Ruth Smith
Helen Ruth Smith, 82 passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 9th

Beloved daughter of the late Herman and Anna (Roemer) Schunk, dear sister of the late Elsie Helen Schunk. Beloved mother of Diana and cherished Oma to Steven. She also leaves behind many dear friends and cousins here and in Germany.

A lifelong Chicagoan, she was a first generation German –American, Lake View HS alumni, and worked for Time Inc. for many years where she forged lifelong friendships. Helen especially enjoyed having lunch with the ladies, whom she loved dearly. After retiring she volunteered at the Blind Service Association of Chicago.

Helen was a strong, stubborn independent woman, intelligent, loving, kind and generous who loved her music, reading, travelling, crosswords & Jeopardy. She was politically active for decades and glad she got her vote in to count in this election. Her motto was to adhere to the Golden Rule. She was a wonderful Mom & Oma and will be sorely missed. Per her wishes no services will be held. Music was integral part of her life so if you wish donations may be made to the People's Music School Inc. at peoplesmusicschool.org



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
