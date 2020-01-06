|
Helen S. Cordell, 76, Yorkville, IL passed Sat., Jan. 4, 2020. Born Apr. 7, 1943, Sheboygan, WI daughter of Gerald and Corona (Rammer) Sanders.
Helen was united in marriage Apr. 27, 1974 to Mr. Arthur "Nick" Cordell. Mrs. Cordell was a Patent Attorney with the Dept. of Energy and later Argonne National Laboratory, Lemont, IL. Helen founded both the Greater Chicago Cavalier Rescue and Small Dog Rescue of Illinois. She enjoyed car racing and often drove her own race car.
Survived by her husband, Nick Cordell; step-daughter, Maureen (Mark) Claffey. Berwyn, IL; brother-in-law, Larry Pearce, Sheboygan, WI; several nieces and nephews. Preceded by her parents and sister, Marge Pearce.
Funeral Mass 10:00 AM, Wed., Jan. 8, 2020, St. Patrick Catholic Church, 406 Walnut St., Yorkville, IL. Interment private.
Visitation 4:00 til 8:00 PM, Tues., Jan.7, 2020, Nelson Funeral Home, 1617 N. Bridge St., Yorkville, IL.
Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (630) 553-7611.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 6, 2020