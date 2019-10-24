Home

Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
Service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:45 AM
St. Michael Church
Helen S. Dillon Obituary
Dillon, Helen S. (nee Summers) Beloved wife of the late Dr. Leo L. Dillon. Loving mother of Elaine (Frank) Biggs, Patricia M. Dillon, Joan Dillon, and Mark J. Dillon. Adored grandmother of Gianni and Jillian. Dear sister of the late Maurice Summers, Florence Prutzman, Leo Summers, Mark Summers, Bob Summers, Marge Summers, and Bill Summers. Cherished sister-in law of Donna (Robert) Collins. Visitation Sunday 1:00-5:00 p.m. Funeral Monday 10:00 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Michael Church, Mass 10:45 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre *In lieu of flowers masses preferred or donations to by mail to P.O. Box 600 Doylestown, PA 18901 or online www.dementiasociety.org/donate.

www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 24, 2019
