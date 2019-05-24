|
Helen S. Greco nee Sandors, age 89, May 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Greco. Devoted mother of Frank (Marcia) and Katherine Greco-Webb. Loved grandmother of Josh (Rebecca) Greco, Marissa Webb (Michael) Tonkovic and Lauren Greco; great grandmother of Evie and Mira Greco, and Leica Tonkovic; sister of the late Tom and the late Gus Sandors and mother in law of Michael Webb. A visitation will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service 11:00 a.m. at St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church, 1855 E. Fifth Avenue Aurora, IL. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. Memorials to Grief Hospice Foundation or Rett Syndrome Research Trust. Arrangements by the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St. Naperville. 630 355 0264. www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 24, 2019