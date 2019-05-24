Home

Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
630-355-0264
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church
1853 East 5th Avenue
Aurora, IL
View Map
Service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church
1853 East 5th Avenue
Aurora, IL
View Map
Helen S. Greco nee Sandors, age 89, May 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Greco. Devoted mother of Frank (Marcia) and Katherine Greco-Webb. Loved grandmother of Josh (Rebecca) Greco, Marissa Webb (Michael) Tonkovic and Lauren Greco; great grandmother of Evie and Mira Greco, and Leica Tonkovic; sister of the late Tom and the late Gus Sandors and mother in law of Michael Webb. A visitation will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service 11:00 a.m. at St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church, 1855 E. Fifth Avenue Aurora, IL. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. Memorials to Grief Hospice Foundation or Rett Syndrome Research Trust. Arrangements by the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St. Naperville. 630 355 0264. www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 24, 2019
