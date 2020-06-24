Helen Sophie Kanonik, nee Pajak, age 98, beloved wife of the late Stephen Kanonik; loving mother of Elaine (David) Osborne, Bernadette Kanonik, Rev. Stephen F. Kanonik (Pastor St. Benedict Church), Donna (William) Kaatz and Robert Kanonik; proud grandmother of Carolyn (Cesar Oviedo), Jason and Stephen Kaatz; wonderful great grandmother of Gabriel and Angela Kaatz; devoted daughter of the late Frank and Sophie Pajak; fond sister of the late Jean (Edward) Pajak, Frances (Stanley) Siwek, Rev. Edward F. Pajak and Balbina Pajak; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will meet directly at Maryhill Cemetery for a graveside service at 12:30 on Friday June 26th. Arrangements by Grein Funeral Directors 773-588-6336 or greinfuneraldirectors.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 24, 2020.