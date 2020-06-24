Helen S. Kanonik
Helen Sophie Kanonik, nee Pajak, age 98, beloved wife of the late Stephen Kanonik; loving mother of Elaine (David) Osborne, Bernadette Kanonik, Rev. Stephen F. Kanonik (Pastor St. Benedict Church), Donna (William) Kaatz and Robert Kanonik; proud grandmother of Carolyn (Cesar Oviedo), Jason and Stephen Kaatz; wonderful great grandmother of Gabriel and Angela Kaatz; devoted daughter of the late Frank and Sophie Pajak; fond sister of the late Jean (Edward) Pajak, Frances (Stanley) Siwek, Rev. Edward F. Pajak and Balbina Pajak; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will meet directly at Maryhill Cemetery for a graveside service at 12:30 on Friday June 26th. Arrangements by Grein Funeral Directors 773-588-6336 or greinfuneraldirectors.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Maryhill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Grein Funeral Directors
2114 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60618
(773) 588-6336
June 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Grein Funeral Directors
