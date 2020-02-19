|
HELEN S. MOCHEL MYERS NEE SMITH age 89 of Downers Grove, IL. Loving wife of the late Harry Myers and the late E. Leonard Mochel.; beloved mother of Diane (Brian) Schuth and Linda (Derek) Ellis; cherished grandmother of 3, Brianne and Adam Schuth also Maureen (Josh) Doornbos; 2 step-granddaughters; 3 great-granddaughters and 4 step-great-grandsons; 1 brother Gerald E. Smith and 1 sister Judith S. Bergum also several nieces and nephews. Helen received her bachelor's degree in economics from Benedictine College, she applied at AT&T, hired on the spot and her career lasted 36 years. She retired as Marketing Manager. There is an informative article that highlights much of Helen's life. https://www.mysuburbanlife.com/2019/08/20/historical-society-names-myers-the-historian-of-the-year/a9wf8e2/ Private Funeral Services. For additional information www.toonfuneralhome.com OR 630-968-0408
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 19, 2020