Toon Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4920 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-0408
HELEN MYERS
HELEN S. MYERS

HELEN S. MYERS Obituary
HELEN S. MOCHEL MYERS NEE SMITH age 89 of Downers Grove, IL. Loving wife of the late Harry Myers and the late E. Leonard Mochel.; beloved mother of Diane (Brian) Schuth and Linda (Derek) Ellis; cherished grandmother of 3, Brianne and Adam Schuth also Maureen (Josh) Doornbos; 2 step-granddaughters; 3 great-granddaughters and 4 step-great-grandsons; 1 brother Gerald E. Smith and 1 sister Judith S. Bergum also several nieces and nephews. Helen received her bachelor's degree in economics from Benedictine College, she applied at AT&T, hired on the spot and her career lasted 36 years. She retired as Marketing Manager. There is an informative article that highlights much of Helen's life. https://www.mysuburbanlife.com/2019/08/20/historical-society-names-myers-the-historian-of-the-year/a9wf8e2/ Private Funeral Services. For additional information www.toonfuneralhome.com OR 630-968-0408
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 19, 2020
