Helen S. Rygula nee Bonczyk, age 98, Born in Chicago, IL on June 23, 1921 to the late Andrew and Sophie (nee Wrobel) Bonczyk. Passed away peaceful on May 1, 2020 in Farmington, MN. Beloved wife of the late Edward Rygula. Loving mother of Edward (Joan) Rygula, Ray Rygula and the late Charles Rygula. Proud grandmother of 8, Cherished great-grandmother of many and Devoted great-great-grandmother of 1. Dear sister of Florence (late Ed) Stycznski, Stanley (Theresa) Bonczyk, Frank (Gertie) Bonczyk and the late Mary "Mamie" (late Frank) Wiacek. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Helen was a devoted volunteer for many organizations and also a former teacher's aid. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and many other hobbies. Due to the CDC Guideline for Covid-19 virus, Visitation and graveside services will be private. Family and friends are encouraged to sign the online guest book and leave a condolence message. www.bradygill.com info (708)-614-9900
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 6, 2020.