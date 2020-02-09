|
Helen S. Yonan, age 93, of Glenview, IL. Loving sister of Clara (the late Jerome) Frazes and the late George (Joan) Yonan. Dear aunt of Cheryl Frazes (Gary) Hill and Bobbi Frazes (Michael) Goldman. Proud great aunt of Carlyn and Mitchell Hill; Blair and Jarrett Goldman. Beloved friend of many. Funeral Service Saturday, February 15, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Have Dreams, 515 Busse Highway, Suite 150, Park Ridge, IL 60068 or Little Heroes League, 2032 North Clifton Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 9, 2020