Helen " Henke" Schechtman nee Katz, age 96. Beloved wife of the late Leonard. Devoted mother of Merrilee (John) Waldron and David (Diana) Schechtman. Proud grandmother of Adam Salon, Mara (Justin) Rosen, Matthew (Yijia Zhao) Schechtman,Bradley (Erica) Schechtman and Glen (Lisa) Schechtman. Cherished great grandmother of Emma, Benjamin, Eli and Giovanni. Dear sister of the late Dr. Benjamin (the late Helen) Katz, the late Esther (the late Alvin) Kernis and the late Anne (the late David J.) Srery. She will be missed by her many loving family members and friends. The family wishes to acknowledge her dedicated and loving caregivers Elvia L and Amparo D. In order to keep everyone safe, the service and shiva will be private. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Memorials in her memory to The Helen and Leonard Schechtman JCC Endowment Fund, 30 South Wells Street, 6th Floor, Chicago, IL 60606, www.jcc.org, Congregation BJBE Project Nourish Fund, 1201 Lake Cook Road, Deerfield, IL 60015, www.bjbe.org, or a would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals-Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 20, 2020
