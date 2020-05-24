Helen Schultheis, (nee Rukavina), 95, died at home on May 22, 2020. Helen was born in Hibbing, Mn. Soon after, the family moved to NYC for a few years before her parents returned to their properties in Croatia to raise the family in their homeland. Helen was forever grateful that she was able to spend her youthful summers on the Dalmatian coast and that her entire family survived the war. She returned to the U.S. as a young woman after graduating from the University of Zagreb with a mathematics degree. She met Frank, "a true gentleman", in Chicago and they were married in 1953. While raising four children, she re-entered the workforce, successfully embracing a career in banking and later at Gucci. Her motivation was to ensure that the family never missed a ski season or an annual vacation to experience the world beyond the U.S. borders. After Frank passed away in 2000, Helen recommitted herself to her creativity through painting and continued her favorite pastime of organizing family dinners (Go Ditka's!). She zealously followed every competitive sport, especially if the team had a Croatian player(My Toni!). Grandchildren always knew that they could call Granny at any hour to celebrate a televised winning goal, touchdown or basket. She will be remembered for her clever sense of humor, welcoming family gatherings and spirited personality. Helen was predeceased by her husband, Frank, sister Dr. Dorothy Weiner and brother Martin(former member of the Croatian National Soccer Team). She is survived by her four children and their spouses, Robert (Karen), Loretta (Mike), Matt (Mary Ann), Brenda (Bruce), her ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Her children are so thankful for having such wonderful parents.Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, funeral services will be held privately. Friends are invited to share condolences on Helen's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com Please call 847-901-4012 for more information.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.