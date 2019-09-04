Home

Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
8999 South Archer Avenue
Willow Springs, IL 60480
(708) 839-8999
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
8999 South Archer Avenue
Willow Springs, IL 60480
Prayer Service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
8999 South Archer Avenue
Willow Springs, IL 60480
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
8999 South Archer Avenue
Willow Springs, IL 60480
Helen Sebastian Obituary
HELEN SEBASTIAN nee Obradovich, well known to generations of kindergarten students at Byrne School in Chicago. Mrs. Sebastian was on the Roll of Honor, having taught for 41 years when she retired in 2003. Her desire to nurture and educate did not end there. For the next 9 years, Helen continued to substitute teach and to volunteer as a Project Care Tutor for Morton College. Born in Duluth, Minnesota on December 2, 1925, Helen was a proud University of Minnesota alumna and a member of St. George Serbian Orthodox Church in Joliet. She and her late husband, William Robert Sebastian, had been married for 54 years and raised 3 children, Dr. Geoffrey (+ Celeste) Sebastian, Nadine (Vytautas) Paukstys and Yvonne (Lawrence) Taylor. Helen's legacy of her thirst for knowledge and sharing it with others will live on in the lives of her 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Visitation Thursday, September 5, 2019, 2-8 p.m. at Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd., 8999 South Archer Avenue, Willow Springs. Pomen Service at 7 p.m. Funeral Services Friday, 10 a.m. at funeral home. Interment Lithuanian National Cemetery. (708) 839.8999 or www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 4, 2019
