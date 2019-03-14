|
HELEN SHURN, age 104 years, Sunday March 10, 2019 of Downers Grove, IL formerly of Chicago. Beloved wife of the late Vytautas (1999); loving mother of Diane (Oreste) Boscia and Gloria Shurn; devoted grandmother of Nicole Boscia and Natalie (Matthew) Hoffman; cherished great-grandmother of Lily and Isabella Holtane; caring sister of the late Joseph Chesna and dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Saturday March 16, 2019 from 9:15 AM until Funeral Mass 10 AM at St Joseph Catholic Church 4801 Main Street Downers Grove, IL 60515. Interment Lithuanian National Cemetery 8201 S. Kean Ave. Justice, IL 60458. Memorials to St Joseph Catholic Church would be appreciated. For additional information www.toonfuneralhome.com OR 630-968-0408
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 14, 2019