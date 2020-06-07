Helen Spitaler
Helen Spitaler, loving spouse, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Helen was born in Zurich, Switzerland to Anna and Otto Kimmich. She moved to Chicago in her early 20's where she met her love, Fred Spitaler. They were married July 19, 1952 and raised two sons, Fred Jr. and Richard, and one daughter, Terese. Helen loved travel, art, and gardening. She was known for her quick wit, optimism and her kind and compassionate spirit. She was always quick to find the good in any situation and those who experienced it were all the better for it. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Spitaler; and her son, Fred Spitaler, Jr. She is survived by her children, Terese (Richard) Black and Richard Spitaler; her grandchildren, Kristina (Aaron Didier) Black and Jared (Lisa) Zystra; and great-gandson, Toby. In lieu of a service, the family asks you make a donation to Alzheimer's Foundation or purchase a beautiful flower to plant in your yard or for your patio in her memory. Visit www.davenportfamily.com for online condolences or call 815-459-3411 for information.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.
