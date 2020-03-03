|
|
Age 87, of Plainfield, IL, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020.
Visitation will be on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black (at Essington) Rds., Joliet, IL from 2-6 p.m. Funeral Services will be Monday, March 9, 2020 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 202 W. Jefferson St., Morris, IL at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Morris. To view a complete obituary, please visit www.fredcdames.com. For Information please call (815) 741-5500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2020