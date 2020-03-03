Home

Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
202 W. Jefferson St.
Morris, IL
Helen T. (Novak) Heffern


1933 - 2020
Helen T. (Novak) Heffern Obituary
Age 87, of Plainfield, IL, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020.

Visitation will be on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black (at Essington) Rds., Joliet, IL from 2-6 p.m. Funeral Services will be Monday, March 9, 2020 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 202 W. Jefferson St., Morris, IL at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Morris. To view a complete obituary, please visit www.fredcdames.com. For Information please call (815) 741-5500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2020
