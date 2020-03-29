|
Helen Tannenbaum, age 79; beloved daughter of the late Charles (the late Lena) and the late Ethel Tannenbaum; dear sister of the late Sylvia Dukelsky; sister in law of Albert Dukelsky; fond aunt and friend of many; and, special thanks to Helen's care giver, Wendy Barrash. A private graveside service has been held and there will be no shiva. Contributions may be made to . Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2020