Overman-Jones Funeral Home
15219 South Joliet Road
Plainfield, IL 60544
(815) 436-9221
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
15219 South Joliet Road
Plainfield, IL 60544
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Plainfield United Methodist Church
15114 S. Illinois St
Plainfield, IL
View Map
Helen V. Baxa Obituary
Helen V. Baxa (nee Igyarto), age 102, briefly of Lakeway, TX, formerly of Lockport and a longtime resident of Plainfield, IL, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Brookdale Lakeway Skilled Nursing in Lakeway, TX. She was born January 29, 1917 in Chicago, IL. Arrangements by Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Plainfield, IL. For service times and a complete obituary, please visit www.overman-jones.com or call (815) 436 – 9221 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019
