|
|
Helen V. Baxa (nee Igyarto), age 102, briefly of Lakeway, TX, formerly of Lockport and a longtime resident of Plainfield, IL, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Brookdale Lakeway Skilled Nursing in Lakeway, TX. She was born January 29, 1917 in Chicago, IL. Arrangements by Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Plainfield, IL. For service times and a complete obituary, please visit www.overman-jones.com or call (815) 436 – 9221 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019