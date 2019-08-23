Home

Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
800 S. Roselle Road
Schaumburg, IL 60193
(847) 891-2900
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Hubert Church
729 Grand Canyon St,
Hoffman Estates, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Hubert Church
Helen W. (Ziobro) Szymaszek


1921 - 2019
Helen W. (Ziobro) Szymaszek Obituary
A Resident of Schaumburg for 30 years

Formerly of Harwood Heights

Family and Friends of Helen W. Szymaszek, 98, will gather for Visitation Saturday, August 24 from 9:00am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:00am at St. Hubert Church, 729 Grand Canyon St, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169. Interment will follow at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. Born June 14, 1921 in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Ferdinand and the late Ann, she passed away August 21, 2019 in Schaumburg. Helen was the loving wife of 63 years of the late Edward; adoring mother of Barbara (Joseph) Kowalski and Eugene (the late Deborah); beloved grandmother of Laura, Lisa, Donna, Anne, Luke and the late Lynn; proud great-grandmother of 6. She will be missed by all those whose lives she touched.

For information call 847-891-2900 or for guestbook visit www.michaelsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 23, 2019
