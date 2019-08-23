|
A Resident of Schaumburg for 30 years
Formerly of Harwood Heights
Family and Friends of Helen W. Szymaszek, 98, will gather for Visitation Saturday, August 24 from 9:00am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:00am at St. Hubert Church, 729 Grand Canyon St, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169. Interment will follow at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. Born June 14, 1921 in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Ferdinand and the late Ann, she passed away August 21, 2019 in Schaumburg. Helen was the loving wife of 63 years of the late Edward; adoring mother of Barbara (Joseph) Kowalski and Eugene (the late Deborah); beloved grandmother of Laura, Lisa, Donna, Anne, Luke and the late Lynn; proud great-grandmother of 6. She will be missed by all those whose lives she touched.
For information call 847-891-2900 or for guestbook visit www.michaelsfh.com
