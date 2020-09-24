Helen Weinger nee Silverman, 101, 7 months and 2 days. Beloved wife of the late Bernard Weinger. Loving mother of Susan (Lory) Spector and the late Mitchell (Mary-Lynn) Weinger. Proud grandmother of Chad Spector, Judd (Jillian) Spector, Lindsey (Max Volfson) Weinger and Ross (Debora Pollack) Weinger. Loving great grandmother of Ryder, Cooper, Mackenzie, Jacob, Harley and soon to arrive Wyatt. Dear sister of the late Annabelle (the late Nathan) Hoff and the late Arline Silverman. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service was private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Bernard Weinger JCC, 300 Revere Drive, Northbrook, IL 60062, www.jccchicago.org/helen
. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com