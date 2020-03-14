|
Helena Majka, age 86, of Des Plaines, IL, passed away Friday morning, March 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Leopold for 60 years; loving mother of Maria (Jozef) Dobek, Stanislaw (Barbara), Jozef (Maria), Krystyna, and Wieslaw (Marta); cherished grandmother of Pawel (Stefania) and Lucy Dobek Behrns, Renata, Margaret (P.J.) Jaskulski, Ewelina (Stanislaw) Przybylo, Ania, and Arianna; proud great-grandmother of Natalia and Olivia Behrns, Madison and Tyler Jaskulski, and Kathryn, Abigail and Paul Dobek; dear daughter of the late Stanislaw and the late Kunegunda Lazarz. She will be missed by her family and friends both in the United States and in Poland. Visitation Sunday from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Muzyka & Son Funeral Home, 5776 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago. Funeral Monday 10:30 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Constance Church, 5843 W. Strong St., Chicago. Entombment All Saints Cemetery. For more info, please call (773) 545-3800 or visit Helena's Memorial Tribute at www.MuzykaFuneralHome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 14, 2020