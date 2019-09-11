Home

Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
(630) 832-0018
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:15 AM
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:15 AM
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Visitation Catholic Church
Helena O. Jordan, age 87, beloved wife of the late Raymond F.; loving mother of Olivia, Joseph (Linda) and Gregory (Bonnie); proud grandmother of Kyle, Corey, Mary and Trevor; dear sister of the late Roberta Piekarczyk; fond aunt of a niece and nephews. Visitation Thursday, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Friday, 9:15 a.m. until time of funeral 10:15 a.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. at Visitation Catholic Church. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Visitation Catholic Grade School, 851 South York Road, Elmhurst IL 60126. For funeral information please call 1-630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 11, 2019
