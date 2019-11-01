Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Queen of All Saints Basilica
6280 N. Sauganash Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of All Saints Basilica
6280 N. Sauganash Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Helena Pett nee Kuklis, age 94, Beloved wife of the late Waclaw. Loving mother of Elizabeth (Steven) Adamczyk. Devoted grandmother of Steve (Mary), Greg, and Caroline Adamczyk. Dearest great grandmother of Dylan, Zoey, and Alivia. Dear sister of the the late Zofia Pilecki. Fond aunt of the late Edward (Mary) Shenoo, Andy (Shari), and Greg Pilecki. A visitation will be Saturday, November 2, from 9:00-10:00AM at Queen of All Saints Basilica 6280 N. Sauganash Ave., Chicago IL. Mass to follow at 10:00AM. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. For more information please go to www.smithcorcoran.com or call 773-736-3833.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 1, 2019
