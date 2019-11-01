|
Helena Pett nee Kuklis, age 94, Beloved wife of the late Waclaw. Loving mother of Elizabeth (Steven) Adamczyk. Devoted grandmother of Steve (Mary), Greg, and Caroline Adamczyk. Dearest great grandmother of Dylan, Zoey, and Alivia. Dear sister of the the late Zofia Pilecki. Fond aunt of the late Edward (Mary) Shenoo, Andy (Shari), and Greg Pilecki. A visitation will be Saturday, November 2, from 9:00-10:00AM at Queen of All Saints Basilica 6280 N. Sauganash Ave., Chicago IL. Mass to follow at 10:00AM. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. For more information please go to www.smithcorcoran.com or call 773-736-3833.
