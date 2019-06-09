|
|
Helene Hausman Brottman died Friday, May 31, 2019 at her home in San Diego surrounded by loving family and friends. Helene was born April 23, 1935 and spent most of her life living in Chicago and Glencoe, and spent the last 8 years living in San Diego. She is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Leon Brottman, her children Jackie Hausman (Lee Axelrad), Stefanie Hausman (David Frost), Eric Hausman (Patricia), and brother Stanley Denn. She is also survived by her stepchildren Karen Kandelman (Alan), Michael Brottman (Ellen), and Mark Brottman (Beverly), and 14 grandchildren: Danya, Ariel and Akiva Axelrad-Hausman; Uma and Jonas Frost-Hausman; Samantha, Missy and Andrew Brottman; Barbra, Jamie and Jorie Brottman; and Scott, Bryan, and Jessica Kandelman. Donations in Helene Hausman Brottman's memory may be made to the Chicago Botanic Garden: https://www.chicagobotanic.org/donate#tribute_donate or contact 847-835-8333.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 9, 2019