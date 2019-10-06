|
Wife, Mama, Babcia, Helene Kowalik, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of October 5, 2019 at the age of 85 years old after a fierce fight with heart disease. Born in Longpont, France, she lived a life marked by independent spirit, style, and love, ultimately bringing her life's adventure to Chicago, where she married Anthony Kowalik on February 7, 1959 and with whom she recently celebrated 60 years of marriage. In 1972, they moved to Morton Grove and became dedicated parishioners of St. Isaac Jogues Church. Helene was committed to her community and faith: early on constantly helping others secure the perfect coiffure and dedicating her later years to her church community by being committed to the presentation of its beauty and serving as a sacristan, eucharistic minister, altar server, and minister of care. She is survived by her husband, Anthony; her two daughters, Lucie Nellessen (David), Christine Schiffer (Daniel); her six grandchildren and two greatgrandchildren, Nicole Coon (Adrian and Isabella), Martine Simunac (Damir), Alexander Nellessen (Georgia and Luke), Nathalie Sowatzke (Adam), Antoinette deLutio (Joey), Claudine Schiffer; those remaining siblings of her one sister, eight brothers, and one brother-in-law, Aline Rolland, Zdislaw Baros (Suzanne Bouchet), Nicole Baros, Anna Baros, Matthew Kowalik (Danuta); and many nieces and nephews. Memorial gifts or donations may be made to St. Isaac Jogues Church in Niles, Illinois. Visitation Monday, October 7, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME 8025 W. Gold Rd., Niles, IL. Funeral service, Tuesday, October 9, starting with prayers at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home proceeding to St. Isaac Jogues Church for a 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment will follow at Maryhill Cemetery. Info 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com
