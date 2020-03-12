|
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Helene M Cox, age 87 of Willowbrook, IL. on March 1, 2020. Born in Chicago on September 8, 1932, she lived in Chicago until moving to Park Forest, IL in 1971, where she lived for 38 years. She was preceded in death by her husband Harold and was a devoted mother to Katherine [late Sherman] Himelblau of Winnipeg, Canada; Mitchell [Patricia] Cox of Bolingbrook, IL and Robert [Diane Makuc] Cox of Bethesda, Md. She was a loving grandmother to Rachel Himelblau, Adam, Lauren, and Daniel Cox and great-grandmother to Izabel and Zoee Leitner. Helene was an active volunteer at the Park Forest Public Library for many years. She was a devoted friend and touched the lives of all who met her. Although she lived in Chicago's suburbs for many years she remained a "city person", travelling to "the City" to attend plays at Goodman Theatre and exhibitions at the Art Institute. Memorials may be made to Indian Prairie Public Library, 401 Plainfield Rd., Darien, IL 60561. A memorial to celebrate her life will be held on April 5th, 2020, from 1 to 4pm at Tobias Music, 5013 Fairview Ave Downers Grove, IL 60515.
If you would like to contact the family, please email [email protected] or call 708-325-8380.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020