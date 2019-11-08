|
Helene M. Meyenberg. Age 95. Loving sister of Rosemary (the late Michael) Pavlo, Mercedes (the late Stephen) Foley, the late Dorothy (the late William) Payne, the late Dr. John E. Meyenberg, the late Margaret (the late Robert) Dhamer and the late Thomas (the late Joyce) Meyenberg. Dear aunt of Robert, Therese Ann, Dennis, Mary Therese, Peter, John, Michelle, Joseph, Mary Margaret, Cathy, Stephen, Maureen, Patty, William, Thomas, John, Susan, Cathy, Mary Ann, Rosemary, Anne Marie, the late Thomas, Timothy, Therese and John. Cherished great aunt of many. Visitation Saturday, Nov. 9, 9-9:45 a.m., at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy., Park Ridge. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at St. Paul of the Cross Church. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Paul of the Cross Church. Info., www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 8, 2019