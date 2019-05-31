|
Born in Chicago to Esther and Harry J. Levitan, Helene passed away in Palm Desert, CA. She was the beloved wife of Leonard for 64 years, who she met at age 8 at Camp Kinderland, Michigan. She was the glue for her extended family and friends; a quick wit, a lover of Yiddish (her first language), and kibitzing. She raised a family AND returned to school to receive a Ph.D at 53. Her career as an early childhood educator and psychotherapist touched and improved countless lives. Children Ila (Joel), Caryl (Ed), David (Debbie), and grandchildren Eryca, Zachary, Oren, Alana, Ari, and Shayna will miss her tremendously; Funeral: Sunday, June 2, 10:00 a.m., Hillside Memorial Park & Mortuary, 6001 Centinela Ave, Los Angeles, CA. Donations requested to Jewish Family Service of The Desert, Epilepsy Foundation, or Inner-City Arts.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 31, 2019