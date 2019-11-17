Home

Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Helga B. Grunst Obituary
(nee Schroeter)-Beloved wife of the late Karl; loving mother of the late Hans Dieter, Heidemarie (Martin) Cooney, and Guenter (Marie) Grunst; devoted grandmother to Scott (Carrie) Cooney, Sharon (Melissa) Ortiz, Anne Cooney, Mary Kate (Michael) Lydon, Martin Cooney, Karl, Krista and Katrina Grunst; great grandmother of Martin Sean, Nora, and Michael Lydon; fond sister of Fritz (the late Josefa), Eva (John) Fessel, and the late Suzie (Joe) Virgona, Charlotte (Gerhard) Zicher, and Harold Schroeter. Visitation Sunday 3-8 pm, Cooney Funeral Home 3918 W Irving Park Rd., Chicago , IL , 60618. Funeral Service Monday 10:30 am. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to American Diabetes Association are appreciated. For information please call 773-588-5850 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 17, 2019
