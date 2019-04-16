Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Helga Greene, nee Egler, age 79, of Skokie. Beloved wife of the late Norman; devoted daughter of the late Hans and Helene Egler; fond sister of Hans Dewet and Werner Egler; dear aunt and cousin of many. Visitation, Wednesday, April 17, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Funeral Service, Thursday, April 18, at 1 p.m., at the funeral home. Entombment, All Saints Catholic Cemetery, Des Plaines. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 16, 2019
