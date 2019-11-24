Home

Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
(708) 485-2000
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
Helmut Gosker Obituary
Helmut "Hank" Gosker, age 82, Army Veteran of Brookfield. Beloved husband of the late Joy Gosker, nee Spencer; longtime friend of June Reuter; loving father of Lisa (Mike) Kaestle, Wendy Gosker, Erika Gosker, Kurt (Carissa Applebaum) Gosker; grandpa Hank of Abbie of Ryan Kaestle; papa Hank of Ella, Bryn, Owen, Nathan, Spencer, Everett and Agnes; uncle Hank to Lynn (Linda) Reuter and Tracy (Brian) Schuch. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 1 P.M. to 5 P.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 9445 W. 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. Interment Private. Memorials appreciated to the Hinsdale Humane Society, 21 Salt Creek Ln, Hinsdale, IL 60521 or Morris Animal Foundation, 720 S. Colorado Blvd., Ste. 174A, Denver, CO 80246. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 24, 2019
