Helmut Kilgast, 89, of Elmhurst. Beloved husband of the late Aino, nee Uksik, 40 years of marriage. Born in Voru, Estonia January 19, 1930 to Jaan and Leida Kilgast. Loving father of Kalev Helmut (Ann Paulette) Kilgast. Cherished grandfather of Sophia Elizabeth, Lily Ann and Kalev Helmut, Jr. Helmut escaped from the Soviet occupation of Estonia to Germany during WW II where he lived in a displaced persons camp in Hanau until moving to a farm in Nebraska as part of a Lutheran Immigration and Refuge Service. Helmut moved to Chicago with his parents and served in the US Army during the Korean War. He remained active in the Estonian Community, in particularly at the Estonian House of Chicago. Helmut worked for over 30 years for General Telephone and Electronics Corporation/AG Communications before retiring. Helmut enjoyed his many passions including traveling and cooking great meals with his beloved wife Aino and close friends. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and pursuing his hobbies such as wood carving, photography and stamp and coin collecting. Memorial visitation Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 11 am until time of service at 1 pm at Pedersen Ryberg Funeral Home, 435 N. York St., Elmhurst, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Estonian American National Council, c/o Leelo Linask, EANC Executive Director, 16 Pepperidge Rd, Monroe, CT 06468 or estosite.org. For info and condolences, www.PedersenRyberg.com or 630-834-1133.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020