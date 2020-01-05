|
Henri Frischer, Emeritus Professor of Medicine, M.D. PhD, 85. Holocaust Survivor. Loving father of Marc (Soo), Paul (Susan) and the late Amie Simone Frischer. Proud grandfather of Olivea, Charlotte, Jonathan, Jacob, Maurice, Sophia and David. Beloved life partner of Alison Edwards. Cherished former husband of Laya Frischer, mother of his children and good friend. Will be missed by many dear friends and colleagues. Memorial service Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at 11 AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to US Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place SW, Washington DC 20024, www.ushmm.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020